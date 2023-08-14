Tell Me Something Good
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is the Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

jcso deputy of the year
jcso deputy of the year(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One investigator from Jackson County received a very prestigious award.

The Florida sheriffs Association’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award is given annually to a Florida law enforcement officer who has demonstrated exemplary service in the line of duty and fulfills their oath to serve and protect the public.

Investigator Colt Howell received the award because of his heroic actions.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield tells us in July of last year Howell was called to a disturbance call. At the time deputy Howell, called to another officer, Sergeant Preston at the Sneed’s police department to respond with him.

When they both arrived on scene, Howell was communicating with the complaintant, the Sergeant Preston was talking with the subject. The suspect began shooting at both of the officers. The officers shot back. Sergeant Preston was hit. Then the suspect went to engage with Preston, then Howell put himself in danger to protect Preston.

Sheriff Edenfield says Howell is deserving of the award and he is proud of him.

“Some of the things that stick out in my mind was the way that deputy Howell he didn’t get shaken he remained calm in some conditions that most people won’t come close to experiencing,” said Sheriff Donnie Edenfield. “But it’s a proud moment to know now investigator Howell is law enforcement officer of the year in the state of Florida.”

Sheriff Edenfield says you will never meet anyone humbler than Howell.

“It was an awesome feeling I felt honored to get it,” said Investigator Howell.

Investigator Howell is the second law official for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to receive the award.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

