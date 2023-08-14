New week, same weather. Dangerous heat before a few afternoon scattered storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excessive heat warning across the area again today. Heat index values expected to reach 110 to 115 again this afternoon.

Staying hot and humid for at least another couple of days. The upper level winds may finally adjust in the middle of the week to calm down some of this insane heat. We’re still dealing with excessive heat warnings Monday & likely Tuesday too, before some changes try.

Showers can help later this afternoon and Tuesday, but it’s still going to be stupid hot.

Hang in there.

