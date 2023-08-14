Tell Me Something Good
New week, same weather. Dangerous heat before a few afternoon scattered storms

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Heat alerts across the area again today. Hot before a few afternoon storms.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excessive heat warning across the area again today. Heat index values expected to reach 110 to 115 again this afternoon.

Staying hot and humid for at least another couple of days. The upper level winds may finally adjust in the middle of the week to calm down some of this insane heat. We’re still dealing with excessive heat warnings Monday & likely Tuesday too, before some changes try.

Showers can help later this afternoon and Tuesday, but it’s still going to be stupid hot.

Hang in there.

Watch the video above for more.

