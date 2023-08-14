Rattlers 25th in Preseason FCS Coaches Poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a 9-2 campaign in 2022, the Florida A&M Rattlers will begin the 2023 season ranked in the top 25 of the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll at 25.

FAMU is the only team ranked in the poll from the SWAC and one of just two HBCU’s including former MEAC foe and current Celebration Bowl champion NC Central.

The full poll is below...

Ranking Team (First Place Votes) Last Season 1. South Dakota State 14-1 2. North Dakota State 12-3 3. Montana State 12-2 4. William & Mary 11-2 5. Holy Cross 12-1 6. Furman 10-3 7. UIW 12-2 8. Sacramento State 12-1 9. Samford 11-2 10. Weber State 10-3 11. SEMO 9-3 12. New Hampshire 9-4 13. Idaho 7-5 14. Montana 8-5 15. Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 16. Richmond 9-4 17. UC Davis 6-5 18. North Dakota 7-5 19. North Carolina Central 10-2 20. Northern Iowa 6-5 21. Delaware 8-5 22. Mercer 7-4 23. Rhode Island 7-4 24. Gardner-Webb 7-6 25. Florida A&M 9-2

