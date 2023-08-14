Rattlers 25th in Preseason FCS Coaches Poll
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a 9-2 campaign in 2022, the Florida A&M Rattlers will begin the 2023 season ranked in the top 25 of the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll at 25.
FAMU is the only team ranked in the poll from the SWAC and one of just two HBCU’s including former MEAC foe and current Celebration Bowl champion NC Central.
The full poll is below...
|Ranking
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Last Season
|1.
|South Dakota State
|14-1
|2.
|North Dakota State
|12-3
|3.
|Montana State
|12-2
|4.
|William & Mary
|11-2
|5.
|Holy Cross
|12-1
|6.
|Furman
|10-3
|7.
|UIW
|12-2
|8.
|Sacramento State
|12-1
|9.
|Samford
|11-2
|10.
|Weber State
|10-3
|11.
|SEMO
|9-3
|12.
|New Hampshire
|9-4
|13.
|Idaho
|7-5
|14.
|Montana
|8-5
|15.
|Southeastern Louisiana
|9-4
|16.
|Richmond
|9-4
|17.
|UC Davis
|6-5
|18.
|North Dakota
|7-5
|19.
|North Carolina Central
|10-2
|20.
|Northern Iowa
|6-5
|21.
|Delaware
|8-5
|22.
|Mercer
|7-4
|23.
|Rhode Island
|7-4
|24.
|Gardner-Webb
|7-6
|25.
|Florida A&M
|9-2
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.