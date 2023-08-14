Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Rattlers 25th in Preseason FCS Coaches Poll

FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game...
FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a 9-2 campaign in 2022, the Florida A&M Rattlers will begin the 2023 season ranked in the top 25 of the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll at 25.

FAMU is the only team ranked in the poll from the SWAC and one of just two HBCU’s including former MEAC foe and current Celebration Bowl champion NC Central.

The full poll is below...

RankingTeam (First Place Votes)Last Season
1.South Dakota State14-1
2.North Dakota State12-3
3.Montana State12-2
4.William & Mary11-2
5.Holy Cross12-1
6.Furman10-3
7.UIW12-2
8.Sacramento State12-1
9.Samford11-2
10.Weber State10-3
11.SEMO9-3
12.New Hampshire9-4
13.Idaho7-5
14.Montana8-5
15.Southeastern Louisiana9-4
16.Richmond9-4
17.UC Davis6-5
18.North Dakota7-5
19.North Carolina Central10-2
20.Northern Iowa6-5
21.Delaware8-5
22.Mercer7-4
23.Rhode Island7-4
24.Gardner-Webb7-6
25.Florida A&M9-2

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Florida State Seminoles cheerleaders carry the flags ahead of the football team before the...
Seminoles ranked eighth in preseason AP Top 25
The investigation report into the removal of Leon High School head volleyball coach Angie...
Investigation report still not released in removal of Leon volleyball coach
LCS delays release of Strickland investigation report
LCS delays release of Strickland investigation report
Suwannee linemen participate in drills ahead of a fall camp scrimmage at Paul Langford Stadium
Suwannee football hungry for more after successful 2022