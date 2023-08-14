Seminoles ranked eighth in preseason AP Top 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since week two of the 2017 college football season the Florida State Seminoles are in the top ten of the AP Top 25. The 2023 preseason edition of the rankings was unveiled Monday afternoon with the Seminoles coming in at eighth, the highest in the ACC and just one spot ahead of Clemson at ninth.

The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs maintain their top status with 60 of a possible 63 first place votes.

The full poll is as follows...

Rank Team (First Place Votes) Last Season 1. Georgia (60) 15-0 (8-0 SEC) 2. Michigan (2) 13-1 (9-0 B1G) 3. Ohio State (1) 11-2 (8-1 B1G) 4. Alabama 11-2 (6-2 SEC) 5. LSU 10-4 (6-2 SEC) 6. USC 11-3 (8-1 P12) 7. Penn State 11-2 (7-2 B1G) 8. Florida State 10-3 (5-3 ACC) 9. Clemson 11-3 (8-0 ACC) 10. Washington 11-2 (7-2 P12) 11. Texas 8-5 (6-3 B12) 12. Tennessee 11-2 (6-2 SEC) 13. Notre Dame 9-4 14. Utah 10-4 (7-2 P12) 15. Oregon 10-3 (7-2 P12) 16. Kansas State 10-4 (7-2 B12) 17. TCU 13-2 (9-0 B12) 18. Oregon State 10-3 (6-3 P12) 19. Wisconsin 7-6 (4-5 B1G) 20. Oklahoma 6-7 (3-6 B12) 21. North Carolina 9-5 (6-2 ACC) 22. Ole Miss 8-5 (4-4 ACC) 23. Texas A&M 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 24. Tulane 12-2 (7-1 AAC) 25. Iowa 8-5 (5-4 B1G)

