Seminoles ranked eighth in preseason AP Top 25
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since week two of the 2017 college football season the Florida State Seminoles are in the top ten of the AP Top 25. The 2023 preseason edition of the rankings was unveiled Monday afternoon with the Seminoles coming in at eighth, the highest in the ACC and just one spot ahead of Clemson at ninth.
The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs maintain their top status with 60 of a possible 63 first place votes.
The full poll is as follows...
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Last Season
|1.
|Georgia (60)
|15-0 (8-0 SEC)
|2.
|Michigan (2)
|13-1 (9-0 B1G)
|3.
|Ohio State (1)
|11-2 (8-1 B1G)
|4.
|Alabama
|11-2 (6-2 SEC)
|5.
|LSU
|10-4 (6-2 SEC)
|6.
|USC
|11-3 (8-1 P12)
|7.
|Penn State
|11-2 (7-2 B1G)
|8.
|Florida State
|10-3 (5-3 ACC)
|9.
|Clemson
|11-3 (8-0 ACC)
|10.
|Washington
|11-2 (7-2 P12)
|11.
|Texas
|8-5 (6-3 B12)
|12.
|Tennessee
|11-2 (6-2 SEC)
|13.
|Notre Dame
|9-4
|14.
|Utah
|10-4 (7-2 P12)
|15.
|Oregon
|10-3 (7-2 P12)
|16.
|Kansas State
|10-4 (7-2 B12)
|17.
|TCU
|13-2 (9-0 B12)
|18.
|Oregon State
|10-3 (6-3 P12)
|19.
|Wisconsin
|7-6 (4-5 B1G)
|20.
|Oklahoma
|6-7 (3-6 B12)
|21.
|North Carolina
|9-5 (6-2 ACC)
|22.
|Ole Miss
|8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|23.
|Texas A&M
|5-7 (2-6 SEC)
|24.
|Tulane
|12-2 (7-1 AAC)
|25.
|Iowa
|8-5 (5-4 B1G)
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.