Seminoles ranked eighth in preseason AP Top 25

Florida State Seminoles cheerleaders carry the flags ahead of the football team before the...
Florida State Seminoles cheerleaders carry the flags ahead of the football team before the 'Noles game against Wake Forest.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since week two of the 2017 college football season the Florida State Seminoles are in the top ten of the AP Top 25. The 2023 preseason edition of the rankings was unveiled Monday afternoon with the Seminoles coming in at eighth, the highest in the ACC and just one spot ahead of Clemson at ninth.

The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs maintain their top status with 60 of a possible 63 first place votes.

The full poll is as follows...

RankTeam (First Place Votes)Last Season
1.Georgia (60)15-0 (8-0 SEC)
2.Michigan (2)13-1 (9-0 B1G)
3.Ohio State (1)11-2 (8-1 B1G)
4.Alabama11-2 (6-2 SEC)
5.LSU10-4 (6-2 SEC)
6.USC11-3 (8-1 P12)
7.Penn State11-2 (7-2 B1G)
8.Florida State10-3 (5-3 ACC)
9.Clemson11-3 (8-0 ACC)
10.Washington11-2 (7-2 P12)
11.Texas8-5 (6-3 B12)
12.Tennessee11-2 (6-2 SEC)
13.Notre Dame9-4
14.Utah10-4 (7-2 P12)
15.Oregon10-3 (7-2 P12)
16.Kansas State10-4 (7-2 B12)
17.TCU13-2 (9-0 B12)
18.Oregon State10-3 (6-3 P12)
19.Wisconsin7-6 (4-5 B1G)
20.Oklahoma6-7 (3-6 B12)
21.North Carolina9-5 (6-2 ACC)
22.Ole Miss8-5 (4-4 ACC)
23.Texas A&M5-7 (2-6 SEC)
24.Tulane12-2 (7-1 AAC)
25.Iowa8-5 (5-4 B1G)

LCS delays release of Strickland investigation report
