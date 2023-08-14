Starting a new workweek with the same weather story, HEAT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight, it will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday will be hot to start, but showers and storms will get going a little earlier than today, I also expect them to be a little more widespread. The chance of rain is about 40%. High in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 110 again.

Rain chances peak Wednesday as a frontal boundary stall near the area. Expecting a few rounds of showers or storms throughout Wednesday and a fairly cloudy day as well. Low 90s and even upper 80s possible.

Thursday the front still lingers in the area, so higher rain chances will stick around through the day. With a bit more sun we may be able to sneak into the mid-90s.

Friday and into the weekend the upper wave is kicked out of here by a strong ridge of high pressure. That will slowly dry us out, also some notable Saharan dust will be working into central and south Florida as well, this could lower moisture/rain chances even more. Highs back into the mid possibly upper 90s.

The tropics are quiet for now, but I am keeping my eyes on a tropical wave that is trying to organize off the coast of Africa. With plenty of dust, I expect the wave to struggle in the next few days. Only a 20% chance of development in the next 7 days.

