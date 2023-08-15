Family and friends remember the life of FAMU employee Andre Green

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday afternoon, a public viewing was held for Andre Green at a church in Marianna, Fla.

Green was murdered earlier this month. On Wednesday, Tallahassee police arrested a man accused of stabbing and killing Green in his home at Rolling Hills Apartments.

Members of the FAMU community say the university has lost a legend. Andre Green, known as “Dre” to his friends, was FAMU’s assistant dean of students and director of student union activities & new student orientation. He worked with the university for more than 17 years. In that time, many students called him a mentor.

“If I ever needed advice on anything, I could come and talk to Dre,” FAMU alum Jillisa Plummer told WCTV Wednesday.

“I’ve learned more from him than anyone else, honestly,” another FAMU alum, Keenan Williams, said.

Dr. William Hudson Jr., FAMU’s VP for student affairs, called Green a friend. Hudson spoke with WCTV on August 2.

“I trusted him,” Hudson said during the interview. “I knew that he would give me the truth. If I needed some correction, he would be there to correct me and that’s what you need as friends.

Green was the first face many FAMU students saw on campus, as he led them through orientation. Hudson says much of FAMU’s success can be attributed to Green leading that orientation team so well and making students feel so at home.

“Mr. Green was really like an uncle,” FAMU student Hayley Giannuzzi said. “He was really like a protector.”

Now, those who called Green a friend, mentor or uncle are saying goodbye and hoping to carry on Green’s legacy of compassion, enthusiasm and care.

“You may be gone but you will never be forgotten,” Giannuzzi said. “This is a loss that will take a while for us to get over.”

A funeral was held for Green Saturday in Marianna, Fla.

