Florida A&M football fighting through “mid-camp lull” as practice rolls on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re a week and a half in to fall camp on the Highest of Seven Hills, and less than three weeks out from game one of the season. The toughness of fall camp is starting to set in for the Rattlers.

Head coach Willie Simmons said Tuesday this is a group with big expectations, but he said getting everyone to buy into that is their challenge right now.

It’s kind of that weird stage in fall camp, a lull period if you will, and fighting through that is a big focus for this team as they continue to work.

“How do I continue to push forward? Well, I can’t grow weary in my alignment, my assignment, my technique and fundamentals,” said Simmons after practice Tuesday. “I have to continue to stress that because I understand that’s the most important thing. Just continuing to have a winner’s mindset. Winners don’t rest. Winners don’t take the day off. They’re comfortable being uncomfortable, and right now, we’re uncomfortable in the heat, we’re uncomfortable in full pads. But if you love football, this is why you love it.”

FAMU opens the 2023 season at Jackson State on September 3 at the Orange Blossom Classic.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.