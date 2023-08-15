Tell Me Something Good
Florida A&M football fighting through “mid-camp lull” as practice rolls on

The Florida A&M football team wrapped up day ten of practice on Tuesday.
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re a week and a half in to fall camp on the Highest of Seven Hills, and less than three weeks out from game one of the season. The toughness of fall camp is starting to set in for the Rattlers.

Head coach Willie Simmons said Tuesday this is a group with big expectations, but he said getting everyone to buy into that is their challenge right now.

It’s kind of that weird stage in fall camp, a lull period if you will, and fighting through that is a big focus for this team as they continue to work.

“How do I continue to push forward? Well, I can’t grow weary in my alignment, my assignment, my technique and fundamentals,” said Simmons after practice Tuesday. “I have to continue to stress that because I understand that’s the most important thing. Just continuing to have a winner’s mindset. Winners don’t rest. Winners don’t take the day off. They’re comfortable being uncomfortable, and right now, we’re uncomfortable in the heat, we’re uncomfortable in full pads. But if you love football, this is why you love it.”

FAMU opens the 2023 season at Jackson State on September 3 at the Orange Blossom Classic.

