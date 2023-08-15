Game of the Week: Cairo set to host Thomas County Central for week one

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The classic Georgia high school rivals, Cairo and Thomas County Central, will meet for week one of the 2023 season Friday.

Cairo is coming into the season after an 8-4 run in the 2022 year. They have 21 seniors on their roster this season and are hoping to bring the Bucket back home.

“It’s south Georgia football, which is a big deal, and two good teams play each other, that’s always exciting,” said Cairo head coach, David Coleman. “They’re [Thomas County Central] a great football team, a great program, and we’re excited to have this as the first game.”

Thomas County Central goes into this rivalry with the bragging rights from last season. They beat the Makers 50-7 in the 2022 showdown.

Coach Justin Rogers has a ton of first-year starters who will be stepping out on the field in an away environment, but there is just one thing he is hoping to see from them.

“Poise. You’re going to get a great atmosphere. It’s going to be a great crowd, it’s going to be very exciting so you want to see the poise in them. Can they settle the nerves? Can they relax? and play the game the way they’ve been trained to play it and that’s the thing so many times in the first year, especially in an environment like that, nerves come into effect and they try to do too much. So we hope they will just stay relaxed.”

