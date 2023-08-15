‘It was like a warzone’: Tallahassee couple home safe after evacuating from Maui wildfires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As recovery efforts continue in Maui after devastating wildfires, one Tallahassee couple is counting their blessings that they made it home safely.

Larry and Sue Massa returned Sunday from a vacation in Maui that coincided with the deadliest natural disaster Hawaii has seen in decades. The two went to the island to celebrate Larry’s 70th birthday.

“The first couple of days were fabulous,” Larry said. “But it was a living nightmare to go through that.”

Just four days after they landed in Maui, the two were evacuated because of the fires.

“You get up the next morning and there’s a fire,” Sue said. “You feel like you could almost touch it. It’s two high rises away.”

They didn’t have cell service for days. When they finally got service, a flow of texts and missed calls lit up their screens.

“We had family checking on us, and we had no cell power until we actually got to the airport,” Larry said. “Phones started going crazy.”

The couple says they’re blessed to be home safe but heartbroken thinking about those who didn’t get the chance to evacuate and whose lives were devastated by the fires.

“To see it firsthand and upfront, driving a bus through and you’re looking on the right and the left and seeing houses and cars totally destroyed by fire, it was like a warzone,” Larry said. “And I wouldn’t wish it on nobody.”

