Something Good - Milk Me Treats and Vex Production hosts back-to-school event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over 200 families got help getting ready for school during a “packs for success” event.

The event was hosted by Milk Me Treats and Vez Productions. They gave out everything from clothes, backpacks, school supplies and hygiene products.

Their initial goal was to help 50 students, but they ended up giving out over 100 backpacks and about 30 kids got free haircuts and styles!

And they aren’t done. They are planning a school supply and toy drive this December as well!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.