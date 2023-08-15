Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Milk Me Treats and Vex Production hosts back-to-school event

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over 200 families got help getting ready for school during a “packs for success” event.

The event was hosted by Milk Me Treats and Vez Productions. They gave out everything from clothes, backpacks, school supplies and hygiene products.

Their initial goal was to help 50 students, but they ended up giving out over 100 backpacks and about 30 kids got free haircuts and styles!

And they aren’t done. They are planning a school supply and toy drive this December as well!

