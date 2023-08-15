What’s Brewing - Farm Share Food Distribution in Madison County
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share is distributing food to those in need in Madison County.
Recipients will have the opportunity to get fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
Distributions are drive-thru only and participants must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk.
The event will begin on Wednesday, August 16 at 7:30 a.m. at 165 Southwest Third Avenue in Madison, Florida.
The event will run until supplies last.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.