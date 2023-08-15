What’s Brewing - Farm Share Food Distribution in Madison County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share is distributing food to those in need in Madison County.

Recipients will have the opportunity to get fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Distributions are drive-thru only and participants must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk.

The event will begin on Wednesday, August 16 at 7:30 a.m. at 165 Southwest Third Avenue in Madison, Florida.

The event will run until supplies last.

