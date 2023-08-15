Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Farm Share Food Distribution in Madison County

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share is distributing food to those in need in Madison County.

Recipients will have the opportunity to get fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Distributions are drive-thru only and participants must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk.

The event will begin on Wednesday, August 16 at 7:30 a.m. at 165 Southwest Third Avenue in Madison, Florida.

The event will run until supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Jefferson County K12 loses AC for a portion of the first day back to school
Jefferson County K12 loses AC for a portion of the first day back to school
The two arrived back in Tallahassee on Sunday.
‘It was like a warzone’: Tallahassee couple home safe after evacuating from Maui wildfires
Altitude Trampoline Park in Tallahassee is closing on Tuesday.
Altitude Trampoline Park ‘permanently closing’ in Tallahassee
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population