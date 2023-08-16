Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Cell phone restrictions in Florida schools

Bay District Schools officials say the best way for parents to send a message to their kids is...
Bay District Schools officials say the best way for parents to send a message to their kids is to call the school directly.(Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some new laws that hit the books in Florida last month will impact your kids more than they will you.

The state recently passed several new laws banning the use of cell phones on school grounds during instructional time.

Studies have shown the more kids use their phones the less likely they are to develop face-to-face communication skills.

Teachers and schools will require phones to be placed in a safe space during class.

Schools have the authority to ban the use of cell phones during lunchtime if they choose to.

Bay District Schools officials say the best way for parents to send a message to their kids is to call the school directly.

“So, obviously, before school and after school parents can text students as they please,” said Sharon Machalik, Bay District Schools Director of Communications. “Again, if it’s a school that allows cell phone use during lunchtime, parents can text their students at lunchtime. Otherwise, they can just call the school office and we’ll be happy to get a message to their student.”

These rules also apply to smartwatches and other personal devices. Disciplinary action will be taken against students who choose not to obey.

Parents can review a full list of the rules on the school’s website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release...
Florida man convicted of gun possession after 2021 high-speed chase incident
FILE - Anthony Durden attends a forum on Black history curriculum in Florida's schools,...
Protesters march through Miami to object to Florida’s Black history teaching standards
Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on...
Student hurt in shooting inside high school in Georgia, sheriff says
What's Brewing - Ghosts and Grim Tales Tour in Tallahassee
What’s Brewing - Ghosts and Grim Tales Tour in Tallahassee