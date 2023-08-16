Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

FSU’s transfer tight ends adapting to offense

FSU Tight End Kyle Morlock works during the 'Noles morning practice
FSU Tight End Kyle Morlock works during the 'Noles morning practice(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida State Seminoles were back to work Tuesday as fall camp continues and it was a great day for the offense. Jordan Travis, Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson and company showed off just what’s made fans and analysts so excited about what FSU’s scoring potential can be this fall.

Included in all the fun is the new look tight end room for the ‘Noles. Chris Thomsen’s unit added a pair of heavy hitters in the portal this offseason with South Carolina transfer and former Valdosta Wildcat Jaheem Bell and Shorter standout Kyle Morlock from the DII ranks. Both possess major size and playmaking ability and now feel they’re better in Mike Norvell’s scheme as the reps continue to pile up.

“My comfortability on the field [is growing.]” Said Morlock of learning his role in the garnet and gold’s offense. “Being more in depth in the offense I can play a lot faster because I’m not looking at calls trying to decipher them out on the field, I can just play fast... It’s just time and that’s what it takes to get in depth in the playbook.”

The ‘Noles continue to work in fall camp with practices every day of the week leading up to the second scrimmage of camp on Sunday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Trio of ‘Noles share Women’s World Cup experiences
The Florida A&M football team wrapped up day ten of practice on Tuesday.
Florida A&M football fighting through “mid-camp lull” as practice rolls on
WCTV Football Friday Night
Game of the Week: Cairo set to host Thomas County Central for week one
FILE - A Florida A&M helmet sports the Rattlers logo before an NCAA college football game...
Rattlers 25th in Preseason FCS Coaches Poll