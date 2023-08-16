FSU’s transfer tight ends adapting to offense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida State Seminoles were back to work Tuesday as fall camp continues and it was a great day for the offense. Jordan Travis, Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson and company showed off just what’s made fans and analysts so excited about what FSU’s scoring potential can be this fall.

Included in all the fun is the new look tight end room for the ‘Noles. Chris Thomsen’s unit added a pair of heavy hitters in the portal this offseason with South Carolina transfer and former Valdosta Wildcat Jaheem Bell and Shorter standout Kyle Morlock from the DII ranks. Both possess major size and playmaking ability and now feel they’re better in Mike Norvell’s scheme as the reps continue to pile up.

“My comfortability on the field [is growing.]” Said Morlock of learning his role in the garnet and gold’s offense. “Being more in depth in the offense I can play a lot faster because I’m not looking at calls trying to decipher them out on the field, I can just play fast... It’s just time and that’s what it takes to get in depth in the playbook.”

The ‘Noles continue to work in fall camp with practices every day of the week leading up to the second scrimmage of camp on Sunday.

