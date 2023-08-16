Tell Me Something Good
Shell point residents raise concerns about Talquin water quality

Scott Sarkisian told WCTV his home water filter turns brown after just 30 days.(Scott Sarkisian)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Some Shell Point residents are raising concerns about water quality, saying they’re scared for their health based on what they’re seeing in their filters.

Back in January, WCTV reported that thousands of Talquin Electric customers were dealing with discolored water. That problem was largely resolved, but residents say they’re still not satisfied with their water.

Leigh and John Turner just moved into a new home in Shell Point, Fla. They told WCTV something tastes off about their water and that they’ve found themselves changing the filter on their fridge more often.

“There’s something going on with the water down here,” John Turner said. “And I’ve heard a lot of people in the area can make this same complaint.”

Just down the street, Scott Sarkisian showed WCTV his home water filter, which had turned brown after just three days of use.

“It’s pretty ugly looking,” Sarkisian said.

According to the manufacturer, the filters are supposed to be changed about two to three times a year, but Sarkisian has been changing them once a month in his home.

“It just looks disgustingly brown,” he said.

John Hallas, Talquin’s director of water services, told WCTV the brown filters are a result of iron and manganese in the water, minerals that the EPA deems safe below certain levels.

“We do have water filters at our well sites that do capture these metals,” Hallas said. “But some does break through.”

Hallas said Talquin is continuously working to reduce these mineral levels. Still, Sarkisian says he’s not satisfied.

“They say it’s safe,” Sarkisian said. “I just don’t know if it is.”

Hallas also said Talquin is working on a new water well site, which he says will help address water quality issues.

He said in the last month, Talquin has only received two reports of water quality issues from residents. He encourages anyone who has a water problem to contact them by making a report here or calling Talquin at (850) 562-2115 or call 1-888-802-1832 for after-hours and holidays.

