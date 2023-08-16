Shots fired near FAMU Way, victim shows up at hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating an early morning shooting near FAMU Way and South Adams Street .

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched near that intersection around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

According to an incident summary from TPD, officers couldn’t find any victims on scene when they arrived, but about an hour later a victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers said while working the investigation they gathered evidence that the shooting was a result of an argument that happened in the 1300 block of South Adams St.

At this time, no arrests have been made and this remains an active investigation.

This was the second shooting officers responded to Wednesday morning, after a woman was seriously injured at a gas station off Lake Bradford Road.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.