Siblings adopted by same family as babies learn they’re biologically related

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two siblings, abandoned as babies and adopted into the same family in the early 2000s, looked into their ancestry and found out they are biologically related.

Claudia, a cardiology technician, recalls the moment she first laid eyes on Vicky in 2004 at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, New York. The little girl was just days old at the time.

“I opened the stall, and I saw this little precious thing, tucked under the toilet tank and wrapped in a blanket,” Claudia said. “I just scooped her up and ran to the clinic.”

With Claudia by her side, a now 19-year-old Vicky visited the spot where her birth mother left her for the very first time Tuesday. What was a bathroom at the time is now an electrical closet.

“Now, knowing the story, it definitely is a lot but in a good way,” Vicky said.

Vicky always knew she was adopted but not how her journey began. Just over a month ago, she learned that Claudia was not just her adoptive mother’s close friend, but the woman actually found her and cared for her until her family took her home.

Angela and Dennis adopted Vicky, making their family of four a family of five. They had two boys: a biological son, Nicholas, and an adopted son, Frank, who was found in a diaper bag on the steps of Bellamy’s Christian Day Care in 2002.

Frank, now 20, recently learned his full adoption story, too, and became curious about his biology. Mom Angela stepped in with kits from Ancestry.com.

She says she told Frank and Vicky, “Maybe you have some relatives in common. You’re both from Staten Island.”

Frank submitted his kit first and Vicky not long after. The results left them floored.

“I got the match that my brother had popped up as my full sibling, my biological brother,” Vicky said.

Frank says when Vicky called to tell him the news, he didn’t believe her at first.

“Little did I know, I’ve been living with my blood my whole life. It’s insane,” he said. “We were both found a year and a half apart and wound up with the same family. The odds are insane.”

Dennis says for years, people have been asking the family if Vicky and Frank are related, but they would say no “because we didn’t know they were.”

