Something Good - Truist donates $25,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, a big donation with some big impacts!

Truist donated $25,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend to help high schoolers with future plans.

The money goes towards their Big Futures program, which makes sure students are exposed to all the options for careers after graduation.

Truist says this is just the beginning of a new partnership!

