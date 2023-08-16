Tell Me Something Good
Temperatures staying warm with drier air moving in by Friday.

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
After a rainy Wednesday for some, drier air is on the horizon.
By Josh Green
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers & storms will continue to move throughout the area through this evening. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-70s.

Partly sunny skies for Thursday with a 40% chance for scattered showers & storms. Less rain coverage is expected on Thursday compared to Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s.

Friday will bring noticeably drier weather. Temperatures will still reach the mid-90s, but lower dewpoints will make those temperatures feel a bit more manageable compared to what we have gotten used to the past month. Rain chances are low at 20%.

Saturday will be a hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances are still quite low at 20%. Sunday will bring highs in the mid-90s once again with a slightly better chance to see some showers & storms.

Tropics:  There is still a very low (20%) chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days. Continuing to keep an eye on the two tropical waves way out in the Atlantic, but neither poses an immediate risk to the United States.

