Three Tallahassee residents arrested, charged in disability parking placard scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three Tallahassee residents are facing criminal charges in connection to a scheme to sell parking placards intended for people with disabilities.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, they are part of a larger network of 11 people who had a hand in the crime and four of the suspects haven’t been found yet. The suspects are accused of selling about 700 parking placards to allow people who don’t have a disability to park in accessible spots.

FHP says the investigation started back in February when the Liberty County Tax Collector’s Office said that one person applied for a large amount of placards on behalf of multiple people in South Florida. According to FHP, the suspects forged the signature of a retired pediatrician to sign off on the application for a parking placard.

Amanda Lewis owns a Tallahassee organization called Future Pathways, which helps teens and adults with disabilities. She told WCTV this scheme hurts people who already face barriers when traveling.

“People with disabilities already have a lot of barriers, especially when they’re traveling,” Lewis said. “So the fact that, you know, maybe they finally get somewhere, whether it be their job or the grocery store, it already took them probably a long time to figure out how to get there. And so then for them to get there and not have a spot, it’s just—it’s sad.”

Lewis said people with disabilities already have a hard time finding parking in Tallahassee. She said when she’s driving her clients to places like the grocery store, oftentimes they find the accessible spots are full.

To know that some people may be taking these spots illegally, Lewis says, is disheartening.

Robert Allen Shiflett is a Tallahassee driver who parks in accessible spots out of necessity.

“I’m pretty angry,” Shiflett said. “People are just taking handicap spots just because they want to be convenient.”

He told WCTV his doctor signed off on getting him a placard after a recent hip surgery made walking painful. Shifflet said having a disability isn’t something people should lie about.

“It’s painful,” Shiflett said. “And if I could actually take the pain from me and give it to them, I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

In a statement, a representative with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in part, “The people who committed this crime did so for convenience and profit, not necessity.”

They added that any physician who certifies someone who doesn’t qualify for a placard will face a $1,000 fine, one year in jail or both.

FHP encourages anyone who has information relating to this case or any of the suspects still at large to contact the agency at 850-617-2302.

