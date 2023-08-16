Trio of ‘Noles share Women’s World Cup experiences

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend it will be back to work for Florida State Soccer. The sixth ranked Seminoles starting their season with a tough road swing in the Lone Star State against both Texas A&M and TCU, but Tuesday for a handful of ‘Noles the talk wasn’t about Aggies and Horned Frogs but about how they spent their summer vacation… Representing their nations in an historic Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“To hear there were going to be sold out crowds is one thing but to actually play in front of a sold out crowd is another thing,” said Onyi Echegini of her experience playing for the Nigeria Football Federation in the first Women’s World Cup to boast a field of 32 countries. “The environment was amazing. Every time the crowd cheered I got goosebumps. I really appreciate the way the women’s game has grown and I’m extremely proud to be a part of it.”

“Being a part of [the] improvement of women’s soccer and noticing that it’s happening around the world is just amazing,” added Portugal’s Maria Alagoa of her time in New Zealand. “To be part of it and part of the history of our home countries is something that we can’t even describe. It’s magical.”

Both Echegini and Alagoa were part of history making sides this summer as well as Jamaican national Jodi Brown. Nigeria would upset now Semifinalist Australia, stunning the Matildas 3-2 in to propel them to second in Group B and advance to the knockout stage. Portugal earned its first ever trip to the WWC winning it’s first ever match in the tournament 2-0 over Vietnam. Jamaica would advance to the knockout phase as well, doing so by drawing 0-0 over powerhouse Brazil who were a heavy favorite in the match.

“Against Brazil when we drew 0-0, that was the result we needed,” recalled Brown of her country’s accomplishment. “Just to get through the round was our objective so I’m really happy that we achieved our goal.”

But now the work in garnet and gold begins yet again with all three internationals hoping their experience at the World Cup can help translate to another Seminole College Cup.

“I’m really excited to play,” remarked Alagoa of returning to action with the Seminoles. “It’s been a long summer and it was kind of hard at first to change the ship but now we’re back and we couldn’t be more excited to start the season.”

