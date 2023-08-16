Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Ghosts and Grim Tales Tour in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend, Storied Paths is presenting their Ghosts and Grim Tales Tour in Tallahassee.

You’ll have the chance to discover some of Tallahassee’s most haunted buildings and hear some spooky tales of the city.

Kids tickets are ten dollars and tours last two hours each.

The tours begin at 7:30 pm on Friday, August 18.

