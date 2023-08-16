What’s Brewing - Ghosts and Grim Tales Tour in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend, Storied Paths is presenting their Ghosts and Grim Tales Tour in Tallahassee.

You’ll have the chance to discover some of Tallahassee’s most haunted buildings and hear some spooky tales of the city.

Kids tickets are ten dollars and tours last two hours each.

The tours begin at 7:30 pm on Friday, August 18.

