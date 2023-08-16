Woman in critical condition after being shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot near FAMU and FSU’s campuses.

A TPD spokesperson told WCTV it happened at the intersection of Lake Bradford Rd and Levy Ave around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A suspect is in custody, however, no arrest has been made.

The woman is actively seeking medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

