Woman in critical condition after being shot

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting near the FAMU and FSU's campuses.
A woman is in critical condition after a shooting near the FAMU and FSU's campuses.
By Meredith Lamm
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot near FAMU and FSU’s campuses.

A TPD spokesperson told WCTV it happened at the intersection of Lake Bradford Rd and Levy Ave around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A suspect is in custody, however, no arrest has been made.

The woman is actively seeking medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

