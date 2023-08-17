Apparent manhunt shuts down area near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A significant police presence is in the area of Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George Road in northwest Tallahassee.

It’s unclear what exactly has transpired, but officers on scene report a suspect is on the loose and a manhunt is underway. Both Tallahassee Police and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office are on hand, and a portion of Fred George Road shut down. At least a dozen patrol units are in the area, including unmarked vehicles and a helicopter.

Officers have expanded a search area surrounding the woods off Fred George and pushed the public back. We are on the scene and working to learn more.

BREAKING. Our @KatieKaplanTV is on scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George Road in Tallahassee, where there is a large police presence. We know police are tracking a suspect, and we are working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/chlD3aQbGq — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) August 17, 2023

A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George in northeast Tallahassee, Fla. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.