Apparent manhunt shuts down area near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George Road

It is unclear what incident prompted the police presence
A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George in northeast Tallahassee, Fla.
A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George in northeast Tallahassee, Fla.(Katie Kaplan/WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A significant police presence is in the area of Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George Road in northwest Tallahassee.

It’s unclear what exactly has transpired, but officers on scene report a suspect is on the loose and a manhunt is underway. Both Tallahassee Police and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office are on hand, and a portion of Fred George Road shut down. At least a dozen patrol units are in the area, including unmarked vehicles and a helicopter.

Officers have expanded a search area surrounding the woods off Fred George and pushed the public back. We are on the scene and working to learn more.

A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred...
A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George in northeast Tallahassee, Fla.(Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

