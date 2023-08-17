Tell Me Something Good
Bystander shot outside store on Lake Bradford Road may be paralyzed

Newly filed court documents say woman was struck by bullet as she sat in car nearby
Jonathan Vance, 25, is charged with attempted second degree murder in connection to a shooting...
Jonathan Vance, 25, is charged with attempted second degree murder in connection to a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.(Sam Thomas/WCTV and Clerk of Courts)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Newly filed court documents say a woman shot outside a store on Lake Bradford Road early Wednesday morning may be paralyzed.

The documents were filed as Jonathan Vance, 25, made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Vance, whose nickname is “Lil Murray” according to arrest papers, is now accused of attempted murder. Witnesses say he fired 10 or 11 shots after a heated argument with another man over a gun in a parking lot at the corner of Lake Bradford Road and Levy Avenue, on the southwest end of the capital city.

Court documents say the woman was shot in the arm as she sat in a car nearby. The bullet then pierced her chest, court records say, and “stopped near her spinal cord, causing her to be paralyzed.”

Court documents also quote witnesses as saying Vance gave the victim a towel and a water bottle before fleeing the scene and also called 911 to report his gun had been stolen and someone had been shot. The Consolidated Dispatch Agency confirmed the call, court records say.

The shooting was captured on store surveillance video, court documents say.

Vance was ordered held without bond at his first appearance.

Redacted Jonathan Vance arrest report.
Redacted Jonathan Vance arrest report.(Leon County Clerk of Courts)

