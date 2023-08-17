FAMU celebrates a record $96 million in research awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University is celebrating a record in research that is helping the school reach new heights.

The university reported receiving over $96 million in research awards, setting a new record for the Rattlers.

Not only will it provide funding for research for several different colleges at FAMU, but it will also push the university closer to its goal of reaching Carnegie R1 status, a ranking for the amount of research being done at a school.

Right now, no HBCU has that ranking. FAMU is currently at R2 status, but the university hopes to move up by 2030.

