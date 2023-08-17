Tell Me Something Good
FDA warns of illegal vape products across Florida

(WJHG)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida is becoming a dumping ground for illegal vape products, potentially laced with fentanyl.

State and business leaders are now asking the federal government to help get a handle on the problem. The Food and Drug Administration is issuing warnings to dozens of stores selling unapproved disposable e-cigarettes.

Many stores near Florida’s 15 ports received the warning, which has the Florida Port Council sounding the alarm.

“I think we’ve seen a growth in the illegal product statewide,” Florida Port Council president Mike Rubin said.

Rubin wrote a letter to the FDA asking for help keeping the products out of the state.

The Florida Retail Federation said more people are buying disposable vaping devices here more than in any other state, with people spending about $363 million a year. That’s 20% more than the national average.

Most vaping products come from China, and there are concerns some could be laced with fentanyl. The FDA recently ordered some shipments of illegal vapes to be seized at the ports.

“Hopefully catch those that coming in illegally, through our ports. And then do some work for those that are coming in from outside of Florida ports,” Rubin said.

The products often come in different flavors, which regulators said can appeal to teenagers.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is the agency that investigates illegal products in Florida. It told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau it sees illegal vape products across the state and it is working with other agencies to help crack down on them.

“We are trying to provide our retailers with as much information, but candidly the information is relatively new and really limited,” Florida Retail Federation CEO said Scott Shalley

Vape shops around Tallahassee wouldn’t go on camera, but owners said they make sure their products are safe by working with reputable distributors. But even that can be a challenge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of e-cigarette brands jumped from 184 in 2020 to 269 in 2022.

Shalley said hopefully the FDA can help.

“We’re hopeful the FDA will start to issue more guidance and provide more clarity on the products that have been tested,” Shalley said.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation encourages anyone who knows of any illegal vape products being sold, to contact the FDA.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has publicly acknowledged 13 seizures of illegal vaping products since 2019. All of them came from China.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

