Gadsden County with a new coach, new mindset heading into the fall

The Gadsden County football team hosts University Christian Friday night in a preseason game.
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday is not a real game for high school football teams in the state of Florida, but Gadsden County hosts University Christian Friday night in preseason play, a final four team from last season.

The Jags are under new leadership in Russell Ellington, who led Munroe to the final four last year. Coach called his defensive line the best in the state, and it’s in the trenches where this team will be the strongest on both sides of the ball. Now, he said he’s just ready to see his team line up against someone other then themselves.

“I want to see what happens when things don’t go so well for us,” he said. “At the end of the day, this summer we’ve built a lot of positive momentum. It’s been all positive, positive, positive. I want to see what happens when something negative happens. Do we go back to our old habits? Do we continue on the path we’re on? I think they’re coached up. Their mentality is awesome, and they’re itching to paly somebody else. Friday will be exciting.”

Friday’s game against UC is at home. Kick-off is at 7:30.

