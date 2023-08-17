Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic snacks from Buc-ee's.(WVLT)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company is currently looking to hire a hungry traveler who enjoys their snacks.

According to FinanceBuzz, an informational website, its team is looking to hire a snack taste taster to try 25 popular foods from Buc-ee’s.

“We want to pay you to eat snacks. At FinanceBuzz, we help people save and spend their money wisely, and we want to know which foods are worth the bread,” the company shared.

If selected, the taste tester will reportedly get paid $1,000 plus $250 to cover the cost of snacks and merchandise.

The company said those interested in applying must live near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location. This person would also have to be willing to try almost any snack the store offers.

“We’ll give you a shopping list and count on you to document your experience through written product reviews and photographs,” the company said.

The taste taster’s notes will then be used for an upcoming story shared by FinanceBuzz.

More information regarding the opening can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Sources tell Arizona's Family that an IRS agent was accidentally shot and killed by another...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at gun range
FDA warns of illegal vape products across Florida
Diamond Thompson, 20, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and fleeing...
Toddler abducted in Tallahassee car theft Thursday morning