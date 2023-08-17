The heat and humidity becomes much more manageable over the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few lingering showers this morning, mainly to the South. Clearing and a little drying today. The next few days will be HOT, but less humid than we’ve been enduring.

Highs are still in the mid to upper 90s, but the heat index values should remain below 105.

A few afternoon to early evening showers & storms are possible today. The chances to see any rain on Friday and Saturday will be slim.

In the tropics, the NHC continues to monitor three areas of interest; one in the Gulf, and two in the Atlantic. The area of interest in the Gulf has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next seven days. In the Atlantic, both areas of interest have a 60% chance of development. There are still no immediate impacts expected from these systems in our area.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

