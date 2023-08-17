A hot and slightly drier pattern begins on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following some crazy numbers for August. We are now halfway through the month and the average temperature for the month continues to be well above the previous HOTTEST MONTH ON RECORD in Tallahassee. Next week we are expecting upper 90s to near 100 (especially TUE/WED) and much of the extended looking above average.

AUG 2023 - 86.6 (+1.2)

JUL 2015 - 85.4

A few showers and storms primarily for eastern spots this afternoon. Much of southwest Georiga will be dry this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures in the 90s across the area and the majority of us are dry.

As many know, it has been very dry in recent weeks. So far in August, Tallahassee International Airport is over three inches below the monthly average rainfall and over six inches below average for the year. Now our western counties are officially in the “pre-drought” category from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Tomorrow and Saturday are going to be dry with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be very low (20%) for the next few days. I expect temperatures to be above average in the upper 90s.

Sunday a tropical wave may pass to our south increasing moisture and increasing rain chances for our Florida counties. Temperatures in the mid-90s.

Next week will be mostly dry with high pressure at the surface and aloft. So look for a mostly dry workweek. The ridging will also lead to higher temperatures. By Tuesday or Wednesday highs look to be back near 100.

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor three areas of interest, none of which will bring any immediate impacts to our area. A broad area of low pressure has a low (30%) chance of development in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Two tropical invests in the Atlantic have a 60% chance of development over the next seven days as they continue to move towards the west.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.