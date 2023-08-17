Lafayette Hornets look to replace veteran leadership

MAYO, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s always a buzz in Mayo when it comes to the Lafayette Hornets (pun definitely intended) and 2023 is no exception. Coach Marcus Edwards’ squad is coming off a highly successful 2022 that saw the Hornets go 10-3 and making it all the way to the 1R quarterfinals.

But this fall will see Lafayette relying on newer and younger faces to keep the hype flying as the Hornets lost 10 seniors off last year’s squad.

“Veteran presence has always been a big part of this team,” said linebacker Jalen Hill who’s now a senior himself. “[We’ve been] stepping up into that role to show leadership and spread knowledge around to our underclassmen because we have a lot of younger guys. Giving them that knowledge helps them to be better players.”

“We’ve got a lot of spots to fill,” remarked a candid Edwards. “We’ve got a couple guys stepping up and filling those spots. We always preach the next man up mentality and these guys are really stepping up and running with it.”

Lafayette hosts Newberry in a kickoff classic this Friday before starting the regular season at Dixie County.

