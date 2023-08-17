Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Lafayette Hornets look to replace veteran leadership

Members of the LHS Hornets defensive backs break down a huddle during a practice in Mayo.
Members of the LHS Hornets defensive backs break down a huddle during a practice in Mayo.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYO, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s always a buzz in Mayo when it comes to the Lafayette Hornets (pun definitely intended) and 2023 is no exception. Coach Marcus Edwards’ squad is coming off a highly successful 2022 that saw the Hornets go 10-3 and making it all the way to the 1R quarterfinals.

But this fall will see Lafayette relying on newer and younger faces to keep the hype flying as the Hornets lost 10 seniors off last year’s squad.

“Veteran presence has always been a big part of this team,” said linebacker Jalen Hill who’s now a senior himself. “[We’ve been] stepping up into that role to show leadership and spread knowledge around to our underclassmen because we have a lot of younger guys. Giving them that knowledge helps them to be better players.”

“We’ve got a lot of spots to fill,” remarked a candid Edwards. “We’ve got a couple guys stepping up and filling those spots. We always preach the next man up mentality and these guys are really stepping up and running with it.”

Lafayette hosts Newberry in a kickoff classic this Friday before starting the regular season at Dixie County.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Megan Schofill kisses the Robert Cox Trophy on the iconic hole ten bridge after winning the...
Monticello’s Megan Schofill talks US Women’s Amateur win
The Lincoln High School volleyball team lost just three seniors off last year's team, which...
Lincoln volleyball looks to build upon last year’s success
The Gadsden County football team hosts University Christian Friday night in a preseason game.
Gadsden County with a new coach, new mindset heading into the fall
Tallahassee Community College considering name change
Tallahassee Community College considering name change