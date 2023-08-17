Tell Me Something Good
Lincoln volleyball looks to build upon last year’s success

The Lincoln High School volleyball team lost just three seniors off last year's team, which reached the second round of the playoffs.
The Lincoln High School volleyball team lost just three seniors off last year's team, which reached the second round of the playoffs.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Florida, high school volleyball returns to action on Monday, and the Lincoln Trojans are one of the teams to watch in the Big Bend. The Trojans are coming off a second round playoff, and are losing just three seniors off that squad.

Their finish last year is motivation heading into this season, and it’s what they built upon all summer. With girls ready to fill in the holes they lost, they’re looking for an even stronger finish in 2023.

“We’re growing from where we were last year and just kind of building off of that and that momentum,” said head coach Taylor Zornes. “We have a really competitive area and maybe trying to do a little bit better at some of these Tallahassee games than we did last year and then really using our schedule to kind of move us forward in 5A, especially come postseason.”

The Trojans open the regular season Tuesday at home when they host Pensacola Catholic.

