Monticello’s Megan Schofill talks US Women’s Amateur win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From Warrior to War Eagle.

Both at Aucilla Christian and now with a storied career at Auburn, golfer Megan Schofill has always been one of the best when she steps on the course. And last weekend in California at Bel-Air Country Club, she once again had a chance to prove just that. Schofill outlasted LSU’s Latanna Stone to win the 123rd US Women’s Amateur, conquering nine rounds of golf in seven days.

“Just being able to withstand the long days out there,” said Schofill of her stamina over the grueling weeks. “The tough walk of Bel-Air Country Club and just knowing that I had enough grit and determination to come out on top at the end and just knowing that I’m capable and able to play nine great rounds of golf.”

While there were plenty of smiles and cheers on the west coast as Schofill hoisted the trophy late Sunday, the real party might have been back home in Monticello where friends and family celebrated the grandest chapter so far in their hometown hero’s career.

“Right when I finished and won I called my parents,” recalled Schofill of the brief but emotional conversation she had with her parents before the awards ceremony on Golf Channel. “I called them back when we were on the cart ride going back up to the clubhouse and couldn’t even hear a lot of my neighbors, coaches, family, friends. I couldn’t understand what they were saying [because of the excitement.]”

The praise, however, is more than returned by Schofill, who’s been happy to use her platform to waive the flag for Jefferson’s county seat.

“Coming from a high school where I graduated with I think 19 kids and now saying I won the US Women’s Am, it just, oh my goodness,” beamed Schofill of her Big Bend roots. “Coming from Monticello, all the posts and texts, little Monticello, Florida. We cannot believe it, you know?”

