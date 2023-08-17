Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘My seatbelt saved my life’: Man, his cat survive fiery crash that killed 3 others

By Dakota News Now staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - Officials in South Dakota said three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 90 on Monday. One man who survived credits his seatbelt for saving his life.

Sheldon Tulio was on his way to his home in Sioux Falls after what he assumed would be an uneventful visit to the vet for his cat.

That’s when he got caught in the crash.

Tulio said he was following a white pickup truck when it swerved. He said the next thing he knew, he was hit by another vehicle, which caused his Jeep to roll off the road.

“I think two or three times we rolled before I realized what the heck was happening,” he said.

Tulio said the scene he witnessed was devastating.

“When I got out, and looked behind me, it was flames taller than my houses. That was one thing I worried about the most was, ‘Did these people get out okay?” he said.

The crash left Tulio with not just bruises and cuts but also questions.

“It’s so difficult to understand and know that for some reason I was able to walk away,” he said.

Tulio and his cat were miraculously both able to walk away relatively unscathed. He said it’s all thanks to his seatbelt.

“Without my seatbelt, I wouldn’t be here right now, from what the highway patrolman said,” he said.

Tulio said the near-death experience has given him new appreciation for getting to live another day.

“I want to say thank you to all the people that came, stopped their cars, and ran toward the scene to be able to help whoever they could,” he said. “To the first responders that came, I appreciate everything they did.”

Tulio said the crash isn’t something he’s soon to forget. He said he wants to urge others to be as safe as they can behind the wheel.

“If it wasn’t for my Jeep constantly pinging me that, ‘Hey, got to get your seatbelt on,’ I don’t think I would have always had that thought, just subconsciously to always put it on every time I got in the vehicle,” he said. “If there are people out there who don’t wear it, I implore you to please wear it, it saved my life, and it could save yours, a friend’s, and a family member’s.”

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina.
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 110 as hundreds remain unaccounted for
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
Some fires are still burning on Maui a week after major devastation. (CNN)
Some fires still burning a week after storm damage
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
FILE - Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their...
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88