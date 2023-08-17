Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

New chiller gets struggling AC up and running in Jefferson County School

New chiller gets struggling AC up and running in Jefferson County School
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Schools has been struggling with a broken air conditioning system.

The start of the school year was twice delayed due to air conditioning concerns. But today, things were up and running.

A district spokesperson said the air conditioner is now working thanks to a 150-ton chiller installed on campus. The school board voted to spend $25,000 to rent that chiller after the school’s system failed on the first day of school.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Florida A&M University
FAMU celebrates a record $96 million in research awards
Tallahassee Community College considering name change
Tallahassee Community College considering name change
Bay District Schools officials say the best way for parents to send a message to their kids is...
Cell phone restrictions in Florida schools
Something Good - Truist donates $25,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend
Something Good - Truist donates $25,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend