New chiller gets struggling AC up and running in Jefferson County School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Schools has been struggling with a broken air conditioning system.

The start of the school year was twice delayed due to air conditioning concerns. But today, things were up and running.

A district spokesperson said the air conditioner is now working thanks to a 150-ton chiller installed on campus. The school board voted to spend $25,000 to rent that chiller after the school’s system failed on the first day of school.

