Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Sens. Ossoff, Sen. Warnock help upgrade fire safety in Grady Co. with $500K grant

The funds will be used to upgrade equipment, some of which is 20 years old, according to Grady...
The funds will be used to upgrade equipment, some of which is 20 years old, according to Grady County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Phillips.(.)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock are working together to bring fire safety upgrades to Grady County.

Ossoff and Warnock are helping to deliver $505,418.18 to Grady County through the Federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

“Firefighters in Grady County and across Georgia put their lives on the line to keep families safe,” Ossoff said. “Senator Warnock and I will never stop championing Georgia’s heroic fire departments, and these resources will help them respond to emergencies that threaten lives and property.”

The funds will be used to upgrade equipment, some of which are 20 years old, according to Grady County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Phillips.

“Our firefighters will be outfitted in safer gear and upgraded breathing apparatus,” Phillips said. “This grant is assisting with our budget as these are some of the most expensive items to replace that also have expiration dates on them from their manufacturers. Turnout gear and breathing apparatuses are essential equipment for firefighters to perform their duties safely and effectively in our community. Being awarded this grant ensures that our firefighters will have the necessary equipment for years to come.”

Ossoff and Warnock secured resources for the AFG program with bipartisan support through the 2022′s government funding package.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna updates the district on student enrollments in a video on...
Some LCS students still not registered one week into school year, district promises resolution
Jonathan Vance, 25, is charged with attempted second degree murder in connection to a shooting...
Bystander shot outside store on Lake Bradford Road may be paralyzed
What's Brewing - FAMU Community Kickoff
What’s Brewing - FAMU Community Kickoff 2023
The heat dials back up while the humidity drops a bit over the next few days.
Rob's Forecast