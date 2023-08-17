Tell Me Something Good
Some LCS students still not registered one week into school year, district promises resolution

The LCS superintendent said student registrations should be completed by the end of the week
LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna updates the district on student enrollments in a video on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, Aug. 17.(Photo/WCTV, Screenshot/LCS on X)
By Chasity Maynard and WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A week into the start of the school year at Leon County Schools, some students have not begun classes. The district shared new details Thursday on student registration delays.

More than 500 families turned out to register their students for school at the LCS Office of Admissions one week ago, August 10, which was the first day of school in the district, Superintendent Rocky Hanna shared in a video posted to social media today.

Hanna said the admissions office is working to get all the paperwork for those enrollments completed and filed. Students need to be enrolled in school to begin attending classes.

Some families have expressed frustration while waiting for their child’s registration paperwork to be filed. The superintendent asked parents Thursday morning to hold out.

The LCS deputy superintendent told WCTV on Friday, Aug. 11, that the district was working to complete registrations for about 150 students on Friday, Aug. 11. At the time, Deputy Superintendent Michelle Gayle said the LCS plans to complete those registrations by Wednesday, Aug. 16. Now, that deadline has been pushed to the end of this week.

WCTV has reached out to Leon County Schools for an update on the number of enrollments still pending.

