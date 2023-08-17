Tallahassee Community College considering name change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College may not be called that much longer.

TCC President Jim Murdaugh said the school is looking at potentially changing its name.

The college has been through a name change before. In the 70s, it changed from Tallahassee Junior College to TCC. Murdaugh said the “community” part of their name is important, but they are working to stay relevant and continue growing.

“I think we’re probably gonna change the name, but you know, my father used to say one of my favorite sayings ‘Until the ink dries it’s all just conversation,’” the TCC president said. “And it really is a follow onto the momentum that we’ve seen in the past few years where we have seen such recognition of this college as we’ve continued to grow and continued to adapt in order to be relevant.”

The president said a task force made up of college employees, students and alumni will work together to decide if the name needs an update. And if so, the group will decide on the new name.

They plan to make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees in November.

