Toddler abducted in Tallahassee car theft Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An infant was abducted Thursday morning during a car theft, according to Tallahassee Police.

The suspected car thief and kidnapper is now in custody, according to police. Diamond Thompson, 20, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and fleeing with disregard for others’ safety, according to a statement from TPD.

Police say it all started at about 8 a.m. at a Dollar General on the west end of the capital city. A woman left her 23-month-old in the vehicle with the car running while she went briefly inside the story at 333 Ausley Road when Diamond Thompson, 20, allegedly drove away from the location with the child still inside the car.

TPD released body camera footage of a police pursuit of the vehicle on social media Thursday evening.

Officers used the victim’s Apple Airtag, a tracking device, to follow Thompson. According to police, she dropped the child off at a nearby fire station.

After that, police briefly chased the suspect in their vehicles before Thompson allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers caught up to her and deployed a taser before apprehending her, according to TPD.

“This swift response and subsequent arrest serve as a testament to TPD’s unwavering commitment to protecting the community and bringing justice to victims,” the TPD social media post said.

