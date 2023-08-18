Tell Me Something Good
Chiles varsity tops Florida High in preseason football

The Chiles High School varsity football team beat Florida High on Thursday night in preseason...
The Chiles High School varsity football team beat Florida High on Thursday night in preseason football action.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football is back. Week one of the season in Georgia this week, while it’s preseason in Florida. Two teams kicked things off Thursday, as last season’s 2S state runner-up Florida High was at Chiles.

JV played the first quarter, with varsity playing the second and third quarters. Chiles won 7-6, but the Seminoles took the entire contest, 40-7.

