Chiles varsity tops Florida High in preseason football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football is back. Week one of the season in Georgia this week, while it’s preseason in Florida. Two teams kicked things off Thursday, as last season’s 2S state runner-up Florida High was at Chiles.

JV played the first quarter, with varsity playing the second and third quarters. Chiles won 7-6, but the Seminoles took the entire contest, 40-7.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.