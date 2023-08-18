Chiles volleyball experienced and ready for a special season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school volleyball teams in Florida are putting on the final touches before the regular season begins next week.

If last year’s theme for Chiles was young but experienced, this year’s theme is just experienced.

That youth is another year older, and it’s paid off. Head coach Kaitlin DiLuzio called this team something special. It’s a special group that’s looking for a special season.

“Last season we had a great run, but as soon as the season was over, we started refocusing and trying to put pieces together to make this season ever better, so we’re excited to get out and start play soon,” she said. “Before the playoffs even start, we have a really tough schedule and we have a lot of things we need to accomplish before we get to playoffs this year.”

Chiles looks to defend that district title. Their home opener is against the team they beat, Mosley, Wednesday at 6:00.

