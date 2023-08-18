Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Chiles volleyball experienced and ready for a special season

The Chiles volleyball team is experienced and ready for a special season.
The Chiles volleyball team is experienced and ready for a special season.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school volleyball teams in Florida are putting on the final touches before the regular season begins next week.

If last year’s theme for Chiles was young but experienced, this year’s theme is just experienced.

That youth is another year older, and it’s paid off. Head coach Kaitlin DiLuzio called this team something special. It’s a special group that’s looking for a special season.

“Last season we had a great run, but as soon as the season was over, we started refocusing and trying to put pieces together to make this season ever better, so we’re excited to get out and start play soon,” she said. “Before the playoffs even start, we have a really tough schedule and we have a lot of things we need to accomplish before we get to playoffs this year.”

Chiles looks to defend that district title. Their home opener is against the team they beat, Mosley, Wednesday at 6:00.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

The Chiles High School varsity football team beat Florida High on Thursday night in preseason...
Chiles varsity tops Florida High in preseason football
Lincoln volleyball looks to build upon last year’s success
Lincoln volleyball looks to build upon last year’s success
Gadsden County with a new coach, new mindset heading into the fall
Gadsden County with a new coach, new mindset heading into the fall
Members of the LHS Hornets defensive backs break down a huddle during a practice in Mayo.
Lafayette Hornets look to replace veteran leadership