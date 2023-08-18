Tell Me Something Good
Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck.(littlestocker via Canva | File image)
By WBNG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHENANGO, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A construction worker in New York state was seriously injured after he stepped out of a portable toilet at a work site and was hit by a water truck.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the town of Chenango.

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck. The truck ran over the man’s torso and legs.

The man remained conscious until first responders arrived, and he was rushed to the hospital.

An accident report said that the portable toilet was placed in a spot in which people exiting the toilet would be directly in the path of vehicles passing by the site.

The accident report was sent to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

As of Friday morning, charges have not been filed.

