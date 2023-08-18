Football is back, but it is NOT feeling like fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday night football is back and the weather is cooperating!

Although it will be hot, no rain to put a literal damper on the game. Temps are in the low 90s around kickoff and should trickle into the low to mid-80s by the end of each game.

Tonight will be another overall nice night with lower humidity. Lows in the low 70s, upper 60s for Georgia.

Tomorrow will be hot and sunny. That will remain the trend for much of the next 7 days. For several days next week will be near 100 degrees.

Sunday is the “best” chance of rain, I am looking at about a 40% chance of some afternoon showers or storms as a tropical disturbance works toward South Florida. This will NOT be a tropical storm or hurricane making landfall near us, just simply some outer bands from a low that MIGHT become tropical in the Gulf. If it does it will be moving west toward Texas where they may get some heavy rain. Given the fact water temperatures are so warm in the Gulf of Mexico, I would not be shocked if this was a tropical depression or storm by next week (NHC has a 40% chance of development). Again, I want to emphasize this will not bring much to our area other than a brief increase in moisture. Sunday could also feel a little bit stickier with that too.

In other tropical news, Hilary a category 4 is couniting to work northward toward the Baja and eventually the southwest U.S.

Today is the FIRST EVER issuance of a tropical storm watch in the state of California. Impacts include flooding, strong winds, storm surge, and isolated tornadoes. Being that southern California is a desert climate, getting a lot of rain all at once can lead to rapid flooding, mudslides, and road damage. It will likely be a tropical storm as it approaches the southwest U.S., but that should not take away from the impacts expected.

Several other tropical waves are getting organized in the Atlantic, but as of right now, none look to be making a threat to the United States. Certainly, will keep an eye out for changes.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.