Free community pantry cart stolen from Perry salon

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A cart meant to help community members in need is now missing after the owner says it was stolen.

The cart, located outside of the Rustic Shears Salon off East Drew Street in Perry, was regularly stocked with donated items available for the public to pick up for free. Shop owners and locals frequently filled it with food, baby food, diapers, baby formula, hygiene kits and even Narcan to help support the community.

But this week, owners arrived at their shop to find the pantry and its resources has gone missing.

Christy Wilson, the co-owner of the salon, said in a post on social media Wednesday the shelf was stolen sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning from outside their business. It had been there around the clock since May 2021.

The co-owner said the pantry being taken was disheartening.

“We’re not trying to shame nobody. It’s just. It’s not the cart. It’s really not the cart. It’s what the cart was for. And the abuse of that resource, that they are hurting other people because of that.”

Some people have told Wilson they saw it for sale online, but the shop owner couldn’t find the listing.

“I’ve had several people tell me online through our post that they have seen it posted on the Facebook Marketplace for sale... but it’s since been taken down,” Wilson said in the post.

Missing cart poster in Perry, Fl (Christy Wilson)

At times, philanthropists placed donated frozen turkeys and hams on the shelf. The pantry was so sought-after, the meat was taken before it could begin thawing, Wilson said.

While the hunt for the shelf continues, Wilson says they have placed a temporary shelving unit outside of their salon to continue to help the community. Wilson said they hope to get a new permanent shelf in the future and have plans to secure the next one to the ground.

Temporary shelving outside of Perry, Fl salon (Christy Wilson)

