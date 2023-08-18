‘It makes me sick’: Drivers fed up with rising gas prices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gas prices have been on the rise, and experts say the uptick is due to a combination of factors, including rising crude oil prices and extreme heat.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Florida gas prices are higher than they’ve been all year. In Tallahassee, we’ve seen about a 35-cent increase in the last month.

“We’ve seen gas prices shoot up pretty much nationwide,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA. “A lot of that is driven by rising crude oil prices, but also domestically here, the extreme temperatures has really taken a toll on refineries, making it challenging for them to keep their normal summertime pace.”

Jenkins said he expects gas prices to fluctuate for the next couple of months.

WCTV spoke with drivers about how they’re feeling about rising prices.

“Oh, it makes me sick,” one driver, Colby Spray said. “I sit there and count down the days to when I’m gonna have to pay for another full tank. I try and time it to where I’m going to be going past one of the cheaper gas stations so I can save even 15, 20 cents a gallon makes a difference.”

Spray said he’s been dipping into his savings more often than he’s comfortable with to keep up with rising gas prices and inflation.

According to AAA, things could get worse before they get better. As we move into peak hurricane season, any supply outages as a result of hurricanes will have a direct impact on our gasoline supply and ultimately what we pay at the pump.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.