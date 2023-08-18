Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘It makes me sick’: Drivers fed up with rising gas prices

Drivers and experts react to rising prices at the gas pump
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gas prices have been on the rise, and experts say the uptick is due to a combination of factors, including rising crude oil prices and extreme heat.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Florida gas prices are higher than they’ve been all year. In Tallahassee, we’ve seen about a 35-cent increase in the last month.

“We’ve seen gas prices shoot up pretty much nationwide,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA. “A lot of that is driven by rising crude oil prices, but also domestically here, the extreme temperatures has really taken a toll on refineries, making it challenging for them to keep their normal summertime pace.”

Jenkins said he expects gas prices to fluctuate for the next couple of months.

WCTV spoke with drivers about how they’re feeling about rising prices.

“Oh, it makes me sick,” one driver, Colby Spray said. “I sit there and count down the days to when I’m gonna have to pay for another full tank. I try and time it to where I’m going to be going past one of the cheaper gas stations so I can save even 15, 20 cents a gallon makes a difference.”

Spray said he’s been dipping into his savings more often than he’s comfortable with to keep up with rising gas prices and inflation.

According to AAA, things could get worse before they get better. As we move into peak hurricane season, any supply outages as a result of hurricanes will have a direct impact on our gasoline supply and ultimately what we pay at the pump.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Diamond Thompson, 20, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and fleeing...
Toddler abducted in Tallahassee car theft Thursday morning
Leon Co. has been putting on its annual day of service for more than two decades.
Leon County holds annual 9/11 day of service
Neighborhood gets free home and yard care for National Day of Service
Neighborhood gets free home and yard care for National Day of Service
Tallahassee Books-A-Million stabbing suspect found incompetent to stand trial
Tallahassee Books-A-Million stabbing suspect found incompetent to stand trial