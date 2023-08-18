Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Judge rules Florida law banning some Chinese property purchases can be enforced

A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in...
A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Allen Winsor denied the American Civil Liberties Union’s request to block the state law as it seeks to overturn it. The group is representing Chinese citizens living in Florida.

The law applies to properties within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of military installations and other “critical infrastructure” and also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea. But Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties. The prohibition also applies to agricultural land.

The ACLU argued the law discriminates against potential homebuyers by nationality. The state argued that the law isn’t discriminatory because it addresses security issues posed by those nations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Ten Bay Area officers were charged in a corruption probe.
Authorities charge 9 current and former California police officers in corruption case
Ten Bay Area officers were charged in a corruption probe.
10 Bay Area officers charged in corruption probe
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred...
‘Remain vigilant:’ Man attacked with axe, another man shot an hour later near Old Bainbridge Road
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest