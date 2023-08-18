Tell Me Something Good
Jury finds man guilty in Tallahassee murder trial

Adolphus Pace was convicted in a deadly stabbing outside Dade Street Community Center
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2016 deadly stabbing outside Dade Street Community Center.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has just reached a verdict in the murder trial of 23-year-old Adolphus Pace, finding him guilty of first-degree murder after two and half hours of deliberation.

Pace was on trial for the July 2016 murder of 64-year-old Charles Rich. Rich was found dead in his car outside the Dade Street Community Center with a knife still stuck in his chest.

“Having a machete in your face as a 16-year-old unarmed person is certainly a threat,” Pace’s defense attorney Samantha Porche told the jury.

Pace admitted to stabbing Rich but testified at trial that Rich pulled a machete on him after he refused his sexual advances.

“He was scared for his life - did he count how many? No. He was terrified. He was locked in a car unable to get out,” Porche said.

Gruesome photos of Rich’s bloody car remained up on the big screen in court as both sides made their final arguments to the jury Friday morning.

“It’s not excusable,” Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman told the jury.

She described more than a dozen stab wounds to Rich’s face, neck and chest. Cappleman also pointed to surveillance video that showed the confrontation stretched over a span of 5 to 17 minutes.

“That’s a long time for a violent attack. That’s a long time for him to reflect ... and a long time for Charles Rich to be under that knife,” Cappleman said.

Porche called the stabbing justifiable homicide. Cappleman called it murder.

Pace faces an automatic life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction. A sentencing date has not been set.

