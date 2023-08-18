Tell Me Something Good
Leon County holds annual 9/11 day of service

Twenty homeowners in the Yons Lakeside Estates neighborhood got work done on their homes and yards free of charge
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 Leon County staff members and community volunteers took part in the county’s annual 9/11 day of service Thursday.

It’s held in August to avoid peak hurricane season in September.

Twenty homeowners in the Yons Lakeside Estates neighborhood got work done on their homes and yards free of charge. The county has been doing this for more than two decades— cutting grass, trimming trees and painting houses for those in need.

“Today is about preserving,” Jelani Marks, the county’s housing services manager said. “Today is about rehabilitating these properties, these houses and working with homeowners to get things done and to improve this community.”

Thursday’s community service happened in district two, which is represented by Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban.

“We have had people in our in our community, people across the nation that have given their lives to service, that committed their lives to service,” Caban told WCTV. “And I think that this is just a small token for us to take a day out of our year to go back and really take the next step to get some tangible results for people in our community.”

Organizers say the event is also significant for those with disabilities who may struggle with some home maintenance.

