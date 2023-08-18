Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Animal rescue group gets truck repairs, tune-up, detail for free

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chris Olson sent this in. He volunteers for Hearts for Hometown Dogs in Perry, Fla.

He says the rescue group’s van broke down on a recent transport, so they brought it into Timberland Ford. They jumped right on it, special ordering parts and got it fixed in two days.

The repairs would have cost over $2,000, but they did it all for free! They also did a complete tune-up and detailed the van inside and out.

Olson says this is huge not only so they can be back up and running, but because the organization survives on donations alone.

