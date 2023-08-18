Tallahassee Police car hits cyclist in Crawfordville

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating a crash involving a Tallahassee Police Patrol car and a cyclist Friday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Crawfordville Highway and Wakulla Arran Road around 9:30 a.m.

A spokesperson with FHP confirmed that a marked Tallahassee Police patrol car struck a cyclist.

That cyclist was taken by helicopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

As of 12 p.m., the road had reopened but the scene was still active.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

